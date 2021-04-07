She Make It Clap
- GramCiara Makes It Clap For Russell WilsonCiara forgoes Soulja Boy's viral TikTok choreographer and literally makes it clap.ByJoshua Robinson234.4K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Hops On Soulja Boy's "She Make It Clap" & Meek Mill ReactsSoulja Boy debuted the remix of "She Make It Clap" ft. Nicki Minaj during Verzuz and Meek Mill suddenly appeared in the comments. ByAron A.79.1K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Previews "She Make It Clap" Remix With French MontanaFrench Montana namedrops Kim Kardashian, James Harden, Travis Scott, and Kylie Jenner in his verse on the "She Make It Clap" remix. ByAron A.3.1K Views
- TechSoulja Boy Questions Why Kanye West Has Spoken To Elon Musk But He Hasn'tThe "She Make It Clap" rapper wants to have a meeting with Elon Musk. ByAron A.3.5K Views
- Original ContentSoulja Boy Everything: The "She Make It Clap" Rapper Dives Into Getting His Credit, Drake, Bow Wow & Elon MuskSoulja Boy's riding high off of the success of "She Make It Clap" but there's more to do -- an anime, comic book, video game, and a meeting with Elon Musk. ByAron A.7.4K Views
- GramSoulja Boy Reacts To Charlamagne & DJ Envy Failing "She Make It Clap" DanceCharlamagne tha God and DJ Envy awkwardly went through the motions for their amusing entry into the "She Make It Clap" dance challenge.ByAlex Zidel3.5K Views
- NumbersSoulja Boy Celebrates Going No.1 On BillboardHis viral hit "She Make It Clap" earned the rapper the top position on the Top Triller U.S. chart.ByMadusa S.29.9K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Is Back In "Biggest Comeback" ModeSoulja Boy looks back on his arrest, his comeback, and more two years later.ByAlex Zidel4.0K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Accuses Rappers Of "Copying My TikTok Wave" After Single Goes Viral"She Make It Clap" is the new track taking over TikTok and Soulja Boy says he has multiple deals on the table.ByErika Marie8.6K Views