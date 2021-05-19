It feels like Soulja Boy is slowly climbing his way back to the top of the rap game. The rapper's emergence in the late 2000s had a massive impact on the world of hip-hop and the music industry at large leading to his mixtape run throughout the early 2010s. Soulja's faced a few minor setbacks in the past few years since debating whether he or Tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Currently, Soulja Boy is riding high off of the single, "She Make It Clap" which officially earned him another #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The accompanying TikTok challenge has been done by Yung Miami, Ciara, and more. During a recent interview with HNHH, the rapper detailed his plans to follow "She Make It Clap" including the release of his forthcoming project, Draco: The Album. With his newly signed deal with Virgin Music, he said that a summer release date has been set (even if the label doesn't sign off on it).

"I wanna drop my album this summer, July 28. Virgin, they got first dibs. If they put it out, cool. If not, I’ll put it out myself," he said. "July 28, the album, Draco: The Album. Yes, it’s gonna be features on there. Yes, it’s gonna be lit. Yes, it’s gonna be -- Stop playing with me. One of the hardest albums of all time."

Are you looking forward to Soulja Boy's forthcoming album? Sound off in the comments below and check out our full interview with Soulja Boy here.