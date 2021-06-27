Verzuz still isn't losing steam by any means. In fact, the showdowns are getting even better since live audiences can now join the festivities. Last night, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow faced off against each other for an epic battle of the mid-2000s where the two rappers played their biggest hits. Bow Wow even hit the Harlem Shake one time, and it seems that alone was enough for some to deem him the winner of the evening.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Last night's Verzuz was a reminder of both artists' contributions to the culture on a larger scale. Even Drake was in the comments last night tuning into the madness. The Canadian rapper made sure to pay homage to Soulja Boy's iconic "DRAAAAAKE?!?" moment before revealing that he would've shown face at the event. "He shoulda hit me I woulda popped out for this on god," wrote Drake during the evening.

Of course, Drake became a component of the battle, even if he wasn't physically present. Despite Drake's praise for Bow Wow earlier in the year, Soulja Boy quickly reminded his opponent that he never had a song with Drake then proceeded to perform "We Made It."

It was a celebratory moment for all but Drake did take a moment to pay his respect to both Soulja Boy and Bow Wow with a throwback flick to the three rappers, along with Trey Songz. It was reposted by Elliott Wilson who found Drake in the comments explaining the origin story and vouching that Big Draco was truly the first to do everything.

"Soulja was showing us how to use U Stream," Drake commented.

Soulja was showing us how to use U Stream," Drake commented.

Check out our recent interview with Soulja Boy who discusses his relationship with both Drake and Bow Wow here.