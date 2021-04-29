Three years have passed since Pusha T infamously declared that the summer of 2018 to be a "Surgical Summer," and we all know how that ended. Now, Meek Mill appears to be taking a similar approach, as he has recently announced that he will be taking over Hip-Hop in the coming months.

Meek hasn't dropped a full-length project since his fourth studio album Championships in 2018, so one can only assume that the MMG artist is officially gearing up to take over the summer with a brand new album. Regardless of what Meek is about to drop, one of his most recent tweets proves that the Philadelphia artist is hungrier than ever.

With one simple phrase and a diamond emoji, Meek Mill has put the entire rap game on notice, saying, "This summer ima terrorize this rap shit."

In addition to his proclamation on Twitter, Meek has also shared a snippet of an as-of-yet unheard freestyle over Drake and Rick Ross' "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," which he has teased will arrive on Friday. Other than that, Meek hasn't revealed any more information as to what is slated to follow after the highly anticipated freestyle, but the Philadelphia rapper definitely seems confident right about now.

Are you excited for whatever Meek Mill has planned for this summer?