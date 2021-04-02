Last week, Rod Wave finally released his long-awaited project SoulFly. Projected to move upwards of 150k units in its first week, the project is shaping up to be the one that propels the 22-year-old lyricist's career to even greater heights. He recently notched several additional platinum and gold plaques to add to his already robust collection, adding on to his overall musical domination.

He sat down with co-hosts Eddie and Nick on Apple Music's The Plug Radio, discussing how he was originally intended to appear on Drake's Scary Hours project, his desire to work on an entire collab tape with Ed Sheeran, and more.

"Yeah, I supposed to be on that [Lemon Pepper Freestyle] but I didn't like how my verse came out. So I kind of scratched it," revealed Rod Wave to the co-hosts. "Oh, you scratched it?" asked another co-host, to which the rapper clarified, "No, like I scratched it. I didn't like how my voice came out and you know with a Drake feature, you don't want to, you know what I'm saying?" He continued, confessing, "It's like my first thing, it's a big deal, have to come with it, you know what I'm saying? All that. I kind of had got cold feet, so kind of shook me up a little bit. So I was like don't worry about it." When asked if he'll be making an appearance on Certified Lover Boy, Wave responded, "No, no, no. I was supposed to be on that, right? Yeah. I was supposed to be on the Lemon Pepper song."

