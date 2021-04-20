Meek Mill often finds himself at the center of internet virality for different antics. Just last week he became the butt of many jokes on Twitter after he asked what a PH balance was.

Despite his social media antics, Meek has proven in real life he has a pretty big heart. He recently scored a victory in Virginia in his fight for criminal justice reform with his REFORM alliance group. He's now paying the love forward closer to home, purchasing his grandmother a brand new home.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

He proudly shared the purchase on his Instagram account yesterday (April 19). "Loyalty is not just a word, Kick ya feet up Grandmom. My dads mom #newcrib. I'm prada myself Ya definition of real not the same as mines! I get it!" he penned in the caption of a photo featuring himself and his grandmother lounging in her new home.

If you recall, back in 2018, Meek's grandmother's Philadelphia home was vandalized with graffiti that read "White Privilege" on it. A man was caught on video committing the tasteless act with a spray can in hand in the Graduate Hospital section of the rapper's hometown.

His publicist at the time confirmed to news outlets he was seeking to press charges against the culprit. At the time, he shared footage of the ordeal on social media.

"A white man sprayed a racial remarks on my Grandmom’s house last night in south philly referencing white Privileged…. the crazy part is this was a all black neighborhood 20 years ago It was gentrified and now this! Just don’t let us catch you coward! T…" he penned.

Shoutout to Meek for hooking his grandmother up!