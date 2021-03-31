Are you ready for Pusha T season? We've slowly received updates regarding Pusha's forthcoming album, a project that follows up his 2018 G.O.O.D. Music release, DAYTONA. Fans have been pestering the rapper for a new record for these last three years, and after learning that Kanye West and Pharrell Williams will exclusively split production credits, Pusha T hopped on Instagram Live hours ago to share that the album will be released sometime this year.



Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Yeah, I'm working on an album right now," Pusha told a host during the virtual chat. He revealed that he hasn't yet chosen a title, but he offered an update and said there are "probably 12" songs on the project. The rapper was asked about how many tracks he lays in the studio before he begins deciding on what will make the album.

"I usually don't do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I'm gonna keep twelve," Pusha added. The album is pretty much complete, the rapper confirmed, but he still has a few loose ends he has to tie up. "I gotta go sit in with Ye for a little bit, but other than that, it's just these twelve. That's what it's gonna be."

When asked what fans can expect, Pusha T didn't hesitate to respond, "Oh, Imma have the best album when it drops in 2021. For sure." Watch the clip below and let us know if you're excited about this release.