Budding South Florida rapper Tafia recently signed to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers imprint appeared in court Friday (April 23) where he was charged with being a member of an organized crime theft ring. The rapper and his associate allegedly used Walmart's wire service to funnel over $300,000 in cash.

Tafia was one of four individuals rounded up in the nightmare of a legal situation for running the scheme at a Miami Walmart, netting in around $360,000 for the crew. According to WSNV, Tafia, née Emmannual Alexis, made his first appearance in court today for using the multinational corporation's wire transfer to steal the massive amount of cash.

He made his first court appearance on Friday to face a number of charges that include complicated fraudulent transfer of money, grand theft, and possession of a firearm. The 31-year-old has previously had run-ins with the law.

He served a seven-year prison sentence for a 2008 robbery charge he caught when he was just 18. He strengthened his skills while behind bars and joined the rap game shortly after his release, experiencing success with his memorable singles "Uber Me" and "Ran Thru."

He signed to Meek Mill's Dream Chasers imprint in 2020. The arrest follows shortly after the label head made major strides in reforming the criminal justice laws in Virginia.

Right now, it's unclear exactly how much time he'll be facing for the charges. We'll keep you updated as the story develops.

