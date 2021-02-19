Ever since he got out of prison, Meek Mill has had a love-hate relationship with the public. As he fights for criminal justice reform, the hip-hop community salutes the Philadelphia rapper and praises him for making a positive change through his platform. With his music, the world keeps on waiting for more and more heat. However, through his social media antics -- including photos of stale fries laying on his legs as he dangles his legs in the pool, and run-ins with Tekashi 6ix9ine in nightclub parking lots -- he just keeps on becoming the butt of the joke.



Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

This week, Meek became the internet's punching bag yet again after a leaked song started making the rounds from him and Lil Baby. The record, which sounds like it could be an immediate success, unfortunately contains a lyric that many have called out as "disrespectful" and "hurtful" to an absolute legend's legacy. "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my chopper, it be another Kobe," rapped Meek on the song, making reference to Kobe Bryant's tragic helicopter crash.

In the days following the controversy and its backlash on social media, Meek has been warning his fanbase of a narrative that he believes people are trying to push against him. "They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control," he wrote on Twitter. It seems as though he's changed his tune a bit because, on Thursday night, Meek popped up with yet another response to the situation, attempting to make things right with anybody who was offended.

Posting a picture of his Dreamchasers cap with a handwritten message on it, Meek did some major damage control. "RIP Kobe & Gigi" is written on the hat, but many are still calling out the rapper for the bar in his comments. "The gang way 'Hats not forsale'," said Meek in his caption.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Do you think the situation is being unnecessarily drawn out or should Meek be held accountable for the lyric?