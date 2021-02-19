Last night (February 17), Meek Mill became a trending topic after a leaked snippet of a track surfaced. The song is said to be a collaboration between Meek and Lil Baby, and in the brief clip shared to social media, Meek is reportedly heard saying, "And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe / Sh*t I can tell they ain't never know me." Following the pushback, Meek returned to Twitter to call out his detractors.



"Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it.... y’all internet antics cannot stop me ....sh*t like zombie land or something! Lol." He added, "They paying to influence y’all now ... its almost like mind control 'wake up'." It doesn't seem as if he's finished sharing his thoughts and resurfaced on Twitter with a few more tweets where he suggested that he isn't even aware of the negative comments being thrown his way.

"People be texting me like don’t let the net get you down lol i be like don’t let it get you down I didn’t even see that sh*t prolly won’t either [diamond emoji] 'live right now'," the rapper wrote. He later popped up on Instagram where he shared an image of a blue cap with the words "RIP Kobe & GiGi" penned in marker. Check it out below.



