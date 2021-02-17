Some of the biggest news to come out of this weekend revolved around the altercation between Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. The two seemingly got caught up after a club night out, exchanging words in the parking lot. Both artists filmed the encounter on their cell phones, sharing their sides of the story on social media shortly thereafter. The videos resulted in a whole lot of clownery for both sides, with people trolling 6ix9ine for shouting Pooh Shiesty lyrics at Meek, while also getting at Meek for entertaining the controversial rapper's nonsense.

As people continuing talking about what happened, and what should have happened, New York rapper Desiigner is chiming in with his thoughts on the matter, joking about how he thinks the incident should have gone down.

"What @meekmill should of did to @6ix9ine," wrote the "Panda" artist on Instagram, sharing a video of himself blurting out his signature ad-libs and making gun motions with his hands in front of his Christmas tree, which is still installed.

The altercation between Meek and 6ix9ine has resulted in a lot of chatter amongst the hip-hop community on how the situation should have been handled, with Wack 100 awarding the win to Tekashi in this case. "#RattsUp1 – Fact YOU GOT PULLED UP ON," he wrote to Meek. "DONT GRAB THE CAMERA BALL YA FIST UP OR GRAB THE PEACE MAKER."



Frazer Harrison, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

How do you think the night should have ended between Meek Mill and Tekashi 6ix9ine? Is Desiigner on the right track?