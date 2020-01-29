There's no doubt that Sunday night was an emotional experience for Meek Mill, what with his tribute performance to the late Nipsey Hussle at the Grammys alongside YG, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, John Legend, and Kirk Franklin, as well the fresh loss of Kobe Bryant. Meek and Roddy joined forces on stage to perform their new track, "Letter To Nipsey," and there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

While the awards ceremony was melancholic, Meek made sure he took the time to celebrate life at his Grammys after-party, and he shared some snapshots of the legendary evening on Instagram.

In the star-studded post, Meek is seen "lighting it up" with Dave Chappelle, who won the award for Best Comedy Album at the Grammys and whom Meek calls "one of my idols." Other photos show Meek posing with fellow rappers like Quavo, Jay-Z, and Fabolous. In the last shot, Meek is dancing up a storm with fellow partygoers, but it's the one photo in the middle of the post that Meek snuck in there, in which rumoured exes YG and Kehlani prove they're definitely back together. The two were on-and-off for a while following a cheating scandal, but the couple seems to have worked out their differences. Overall, Meek and his guests look like they had a blast, and the event appeared to be successful.