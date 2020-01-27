mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Meek Mill Officially Drops "Letter To Nipsey" With Roddy Ricch

Milca P.
January 27, 2020 03:23
Letter To Nipsey
Meek Mill Feat. Roddy Ricch

Meek & Roddy reflect on Nipsey's legacy.


Sunday night, Meek Mill was tasked with initiating the Grammy tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the award ceremony's 62nd iteration. The verse was unfamiliar to most of us at home as Meek was joined by Roddy Ricch to perform a snippet of a previously-unreleased "Letter To Nipsey" track. Naturally, the broadcast coincided with the official arrival of the cut, available to hear in full everywhere.

On it, Meek and Roddy get transparent about the emotions that surrounded Nip's death with Meek admitting that the rapper's shooting death put his own mortality into perspective while Roddy unpacks the emptiness of losing the big brother that he found in Hussle. 

According to Meek, all proceed generated from the track will be donated directly to Nipsey Hussle's family. Earlier in the evening, Nipsey laid claim to two Grammy wins with his and Roddy Ricch's "Racks In The Middle" claiming the win for Best Rap Performance while he DJ Khaled and John Legend "Higher" collab earned him a statue for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Quotable Lyrics

And I ain't finna say it like I'm your main homie (I won't)
But when we lost you it really put some pain on me (It did)
Got me scared to go outside without that flame on me (Brrt)
And when them niggas went against me, you ain't change on me

 

