YG and Kehlani confirmed that they were very much back together at Meek Mill's Grammy after-party that saw them cuddled up together and enjoying each other's company. Things ended between the two back in October when YG was caught kissing another woman. "He was drunk, got carried away and it was very regretful for putting himself in that situation and hurting Kehlani. He has no romantic connection to the girl, just a drunken moment carried away," his team stated at the time.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

While it's clear the couple have worked through things - and Kehlani has expressed her feelings through music - they've made it very apparent that they're still going strong since attending Justin Bieber's YouTube documentary premiere together in Los Angeles last night. After posing on the red carpet together, fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to Kehlani taking YG back. "YG AND KEHLANI ARE BACK TOGETHER!!! Don’t condone what he did but they are 🔥 together! ❤️ #LifeIsShort," one user wrote, while another added, "Sooo kehlaniandyg back together now huh??? she still wanna be mrs jackson, she still wanna be his co-captain."

It's clear that YG and Kehlani have something special and while no know can understand what goes on between two people, Twitter users sure think they can. Peep more reactions to their rekindled romance below and let us know what you think.