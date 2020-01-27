After a short-lived cheating scandal that saw YG kissing another woman during his relationship with Kehlani, the two appear to be back together after calling things off at the end of last year. At least, that's what it looks like after peeping this video of the two dancing at Meek Mill's Grammy Awards after-party.

YG was part of the tribute to Nipsey Hussle's life and legacy last night, joining Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, and others on stage. The moment was beautiful and, with Hussle's family in attendance, it must have been a sweet moment to watch the late legend get his flowers. While the majority of headlines were created during the ceremony, some waited until afterwards to make their mark on the evening. YG and Kehlani were both spotted at Meek Mill's after-party where they got extraordinarily close while dancing, basically confirming the fact that they've gotten back together.

In a video posted by Casanova, the rapper and his girlfriend dance aggressively while YG and Kehlani chop it up in the background, seemingly competing to see who can get more raunchy. Cas captioned the video: "WHY @yg & @kehlani THOUGHT THEY COULD FUCK WITH ME AND @swaggy.jazzy_2x?"

Are you happy to see YG and Lani back together or do you see this ending like the last time?