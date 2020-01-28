Everyone is feeling the unexpected tragic loss of Kobe Bryant, especially those who attended the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards last night (Jan 26) at Los Angeles' Staples Center, otherwise known as the Black Mamba's former stomping grounds as a loyal Lakers legend. For Meek Mill, who was tasked with paying tribute onstage to another fallen Cali legend, Nipsey Hussle, the feeling was almost too much to maintain. However, along with fellow hitmakers John Legend, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled and Roddy Ricch, he pulled through to perform one unforgettable tribute to both of them that won't soon be forgotten.

Reflecting back on the moment via Instagram (seen above), Meek shared a touching flick of all five men looking up at a monitor that broadcasted an image of Nip and Kobe side by side. The fact they were able to add in Bryant at the last minute was a miracle in itself, although it never will truly feel right knowing that we lost two of arguably the most influential people in today's pop culture to unexplainable fates that still don't seem real. We can only agree wholeheartedly in regards to Meek's caption that reads, "NIPSEY X KOBE FOREVER! Even tho this will never look right to me.[sic]" Our sentiments exactly.

Watch a fan-recorded clip of Meek's tribute performance to Nipsey at the 2020 GRAMMYs below, and keep both of these men and their families in your prayers: