The Millers have consistently put up a united front in all areas as their family has been dedicated to not only making moves in the industry but positively impacting their communities. We regularly hear them come forward with words of encouragement, wisdom, advice, or to promote their next business, but sadly, Master P recently shared that his daughter, Tytyana Miller, had passed away. Immediately, there were questions about her cause of death, but TMZ reported that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Tytyana reportedly had a long battle with drug addiction and this was, expectedly, a tremendous loss for the famous father. "Life is too short. Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive. #TYTY Love You #missyou #GodGotUs Family over everything," he penned in an Instagram post.

In a more recent update, Master P took to the stage with images of Tytyana beaming behind him. As the quieted audience listened on, Miller explained that this is no longer a time to grieve, but it was a time to celebrate his daughter's life and push forward her legacy.

"I always been my daughter's parachute, now she's my parachute in the sky," the No Limit icon wrote. "No more grieving, it's time to celebrate her and help millions of people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse. #WeAllWeGot #godisgood."

Last week, Master P thanked the public for their support and shared a few intimate details. "It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony." Check it out below.

