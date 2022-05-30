Master P has announced that his daughter, Tytyana Miller, has passed away. The legendary rapper shared a statement on Instagram thanking his followers for their prayers and words of support.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in the post. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”



Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Miller's brother, Romeo, shared a statement of his own, adding that he's grateful for the memories they shared together.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short.”

He continued, “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless.”

The family did not disclose an official cause of death.

Check out Master P and Romeo's Instagram posts below.









