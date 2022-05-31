Master P continues to grieve the loss of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. Following the announcement of her passing on Sunday, the 52-year-old is keeping his late child's memory alive by sharing old photos of them together with the world.

"Life is too short," he captioned a picture that shows him with his arm around the 29-year-old – him dressed in all black, wearing sunglasses and a chain, while she wore all white, letting her long, black hair flow down her shoulders. "Give your loved ones their flowers while they are alive."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Master P told Tytyana that he loves and misses her, adding "#GodGotUs Family over everything." Plenty of fans dropped by the comment section to express their condolences, writing, "No parent should have to bury their child," and "P we love [you], we know [you] was a good father. This just seems unreal. Rest up, beautiful."

While an official cause of death for the Ghetto D artist's daughter has not been revealed, when breaking the tragic news to his followers. the New Orleans native hinted at what might have led to her passing.





"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," he penned. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

P went on to remind the world that "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about."





RIP Tytyana Miller.