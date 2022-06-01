Police reportedly suspect that Master P's daughter, Tytyana Miller, died of an overdose as they await toxicology results. While there were no substances present on the scene, TMZ reports that police found drug paraphernalia.

Officials also say there is no evidence fentanyl was involved as of now, however, there's no way to be certain until the toxicology results come in.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

In a statement provided to TMZ, Master P said that his daughter has been battling substance abuse since 2015: "The only way that we are going to heal and grow from this is with the truth. It has been a long and painful journey for our family, my daughter has been battling with this since 2015. Mental illness and substance abuse is a real issue and we hope to turn this tragedy into a testimony."

The legendary rapper added: "As a father, I have always established parameters to protect my children. Unfortunately, when they become adults, they have the legal right to choose who to have relationships with whether healthy or unhealthy."

Back in 2016, Master P had discussed her substance abuse as well as having her go to rehab on an episode of the reality TV series, Growing Up Hip Hop.

Master P first announced his daughter's tragic passing over the weekend in a heartbreaking post on Instagram. Tytyana's brother, Romeo, also shared a tribute for his sister. Tytyana was just 29 years old. Master P has nine children in total.

