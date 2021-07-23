Rapper, former NBA player, and potential NBA coach Master P linked up with LeBron at the their kids' Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) game yesterday and dropped some wisdom for other parents out there. After the release of the Space Jam sequel and a tumultuous Lakers season, LeBron and P spoke on the struggle of managing a busy schedule and setting aside time for their kids, as well as how to pass on their strong worth ethics to the next generation.

"[LeBron] and I sit court side at our kids AAU game and talk fatherhood. You can get money back, but you can’t get time back," read the caption on the Instagram video posted by Master P. "You can get money back, but you can't get time back" was a consistent theme in their conversation as they juggle high-profile careers and their parental roles.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

Master P has remained a busy man as well, receiving a Doctorate degree from Lincoln University and pursuing a job as an NBA coach. Still, the fathers emphasized the importance of presence, "presence and time, that's all it is. When they see you around they know you care," LeBron offered.

While their schedules sometimes get away, the fathers still value the hard work they put in to their careers and try to instil that same work ethic into their children. "We know all the stuff we had to go through to get to where we at. It's not gonna be easy... I'm gonna keep pushing 'em, keep showing 'em work ethic. Show them they gotta work hard for this," Master P shared. "There it is, Amen," LeBron replied.

Both Bronny Jr. and Master P.'s son Mercy Miller are seeking careers in the NBA with the help of their fathers.

Hopefully parents out their tune in to the message the fathers are sending.

Check out the clip below.