Percy Miller, known professionally as Master P, can officially add another accomplishment to the list. The legendary business mogul recently received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Lincoln University, alongside 400 graduates. In addition to Miller, JAY-Z's mother Gloria Carter also received an honorary degree, as did author/professor Michael Eric Dyson and professor Charles V. Hamilton.

"I guess I got to change my name to, Dr. P. Miller," captions P, celebrating his accomplishment on his Instagram page. "From the projects to getting a Doctoral degree from @lincolnuniversityofpa Don’t be afraid to change, grow and educate yourself. I did it! You can do it. #GODISGOOD #Nevertoolate #hbcu #NoLimit There is NO limit to your dreams #DRPMiller."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Alongside P's triumphant post, he also shared a brief video summary from the ceremony. His son Romeo Miller was quick to praise his father's accomplishment, sliding into the comments with some words of encouragement. "You make everything look easy, but they don’t see the sleepless nights," writes Romeo. "I always pray to God to protect you because you only get sleep/rest on the plane. Congrats Dr. P and keep inspiring. Love u pops. #NoLimit."

It's certainly welcome to see Master P continuing to evolve, and it's safe to say he's among hip-hop's most inspiring role models. We'd like to extend our congratulations to Dr. Percy Miller, who continues to lead by example. Check out a video recap of the big ceremony below, and be sure to show some love to Dr. Miller in the comments section.