LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were underdogs heading into their matchup against the Phoenix Suns. With all of their injuries in mind, there was this sense that they wouldn't have enough in the tank despite being defending champions. However, after taking a 2-1 series lead, it felt like the momentum had shifted and they were going to get the job done. With Anthony Davis getting injured in Game 4, the series changed once again, and now, the Lakers are on the verge of elimination with Game 6 going down tonight.

While many believe the Lakers are done, Draymond Green seems to think that LeBron James is about to turn things around for good. As he explained in a recent AMA for Bleacher Report, LeBron knows how to get himself out of a hole and that if he makes it work, the Lakers could very well be back in the Finals.

“Who is coming out of the West is coming out of LA. I’ve seen LeBron down 3-2 before and seen him bring his team back to another NBA Finals,” Green said.

With both the Clippers and Lakers down 3-2 in their respective series, there is no telling whether or not any of the L.A. teams can make the second-round. However, if there is any player who can make it happen for his team, it would have to be LeBron James.

