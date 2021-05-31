The Lakers were defeated 100-92 on Sunday by the Phoenix Suns, who evened the series out at 2-2. Los Angeles lost superstar Anthony Davis at the end of the second quarter to an injury that has since been diagnosed as a groin strain. Sources claim that AD is "day to day," although there is no official word on how long the big man must remain out. Of course, LeBron James was asked about AD's injury after the game, to which he responded as expected.

"We'll see," James answered when asked how his role may change if Davis misses time. However, he elaborated further later. "These shoulders were built for a reason," LeBron declared. "So if it takes for me to put some more on top of it, then so be it. Win, lose or draw, I'm ready for the challenge."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel believes that LeBron is more than capable of leading the win. "When I competed against the Miami Heat, and either [Dwyane] Wade or [Chris] Bosh was out, that meant more touches for Bron. And that wasn't always a good thing for my Pacers teams," Vogal admitted. However, this is a much older LeBron coming off an injury that derailed his amazing season.

