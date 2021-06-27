It looks like Master P is really serious about becoming a NBA coach. After reports surfaced this week that the former No-Limit boss wanted to become the head coach of the New Orlean Pelicans, it appears he’s already taking the appropriate actions to do so.

TMZ recently caught up with P in Beverly Hills and asked him to talk further about his NBA coaching aspirations, which he said he’s already hired a couple agents from Roc Nation. And not just any agents, the Raymond Brothers.

"Right now, I just hired a sports agent," P says. “One of the best in the world, The Raymond Brothers. He's the President of Basketball for Roc Nation.” “He's a good friend of mine and he knows what he's doing," P added.

Theo Wargo/ Getty Images

As for his knowledge of the game, P says he's more than capable of a leadership role with the Pels. "I'm not an X and O coach, but I understand people management. We don't need another X and O coach. (Stan) Van Gundy was an X and O coach, it didn't work. Times have changed. I think I have the best people management skills than any NBA coach can have.”

Continuing on, Master P added that he's already got support from former coach & player John Lucas, who would be his X and O guy. "I talked to John Lucas, he's willing to support me and come with me on this journey. So, I will have John Lucas that knows the X's and O's on the staff with me to make this happen. So, I got all the pieces to the puzzle.”

[Via]