LeBron James called out his haters on social media, Saturday, after Deadline reported that his new film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, debuted at number one in the box office earnings. The film was released in theaters and on HBO Max, this weekend, 25 years after the release of the original film.

Space Jam: A New Legacy earned $31.65M in its first 3 days of release, a new best for Warner Bros. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In achieving the top spot, Space Jam beat out Marvel's newest film, Black Widow, which finished with $26.25M in earnings.

"Hi Haters!" James wrote on Twitter, Saturday, with a link to the article.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

On Friday, James also spoke about the surreal experience of seeing the movie hit theaters during a video posted to social media:

I literally got a movie that dropped today. 'Space Jam: A New Legacy,' oh my goodness. It finally just hit me, I can’t believe it. I’m so honored, I’m so humbled, this is crazy. It doesn’t make sense to me, but I’ve got so much energy today, I hope everybody goes out, check it out at the movie theaters, HBO Max. Wherever it’s around you, please check it out, I promise you won’t be disappointed. I’m just super hype right now, I can’t even control my energy right now. I’m watching my son right now playing his basketball game in Augusta, Georgia. My wife is right next to me, she’s looking at me crazy because it’s like 8 o’clock in the morning.

