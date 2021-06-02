One would think that with a successful career that has spanned decades, fans would know quite a bit about Mary J. Blige. Yet, even as candid as Blige has been in interviews since the inception of her career, there is much more than the world has yet to learn about the award-winning entertainer. On Tuesday (June 1), the official countdown to Blige's latest project begins, and no, it isn't an album but a documentary.

Mary J. Blige's My Life will reportedly be an intimate look at the development and creation of the singer's 1994 sophomore album, My Life. The record has gone down in music history and solidified Blige's placement in the industry as the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul.

"I’m so excited to share the trailer for my new documentary," Blige penned in a caption to an Instagram post of the documentary's trailer. "Get ready to learn the story behind one of the most inspiring albums of all time in. #MJBMyLife with Yours Truly!! Coming June 25th to @amazonprimevideo."

Friends like Rapsody, Busta Rhymes, Misa Hylton, Gabrielle Union, Keri Hilson, Estelle, Malik Yoba, Nivea, and Jason Mitchell were just a handful of the thousands of excited responses Blige received on her post.

“My Life is probably my darkest album at one of the darkest times I’ve had,” said Blige in the documentary's trailer. “Most of the time I was just depressed and didn’t want to live. I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it, and I didn’t know that so many people felt the same way.”

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you'll be tuning in on June 25.