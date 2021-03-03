Netflix often features profound films that affect viewers so deeply that not only are they moved by the cinematic performances, but the stories stay with them, as well. In 2017, Mary J. Blige starred in the critically-acclaimed film Mudbound as Florence Jackson, the wife and mother of sharecroppers in America's South. Racial tensions run high in the Mississippi setting as Black and White World War II veterans return home and adjust to life while struggling with PTSD.

Mary J. Blige was widely applauded for her inclusion in the 2017 film, even earning the R&B legend two Academy Award-nominations. While it has been some time since the movie was first released, it seems to have quite the impact on former One Direction singer, Zayn Malik. Yesterday (March 1), Zayn sent out a tweet to the Queen of Hip Hop-Soul to tell her just what he thought of the film.

"@maryjblige obviously my humble opinion means nothing but you were incredible in mudbound ,I cried the whole way through [sad crying emoji]," he wrote. It doesn't look like Mary J. has seen his tweet just yet, but we're sure she'd appreciate it. Check out Zayn's tweet and the trailer for Mudbound below. What did you think of the film?