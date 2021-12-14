The third film in Tom Holland’s beloved Marvel Spider-Man trilogy is set to hit theatres later this week, and those who were lucky enough to snag an early look at the film have sent in gloriously shiny reviews thus far.

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home took place in Los Angeles at the Regency Village Theatre last night, and saw Holland and his co-stars including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Benedict Wong walk the red carpet together in their beautifully styled designer duds.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year wore a custom spider Valentino dress, which was inspired by John Galliano’s S/S 1997 dress of a similar design. Her boyfriend also looked stylish and slick, rocking a cool black suit in celebration of the momentous occasion.

Popular movie review site Rotten Tomatoes has received a total of 67 reviews from critics at the time of publication, and is currently sitting at an impressive score of 99%. To put things into context, Holland’s other Spider-Man films, Homecoming and Far From Home earned scores of 92% and 90% respectively – both “certified fresh.”

As reported by Complex, countless outlets have also been sharing their early opinions of No Way Home. The Daily Beast declared it the “best Spidey movie by a mile” while Deadline said it feels like “a holiday gift.” Other comments from Variety refer to the Marvel movie as a “satisfying meta-adventure” and the Chicago Sun-Times dubbed it an “innovative new adventure.”

The finale to Holland’s trilogy will be in theatres for your viewing pleasure on December 17th. If you’re sad to see it come to an end, fear not! It was recently announced that another series of films starring the 25-year-old as Peter Parker is in the works – read more about that here.

