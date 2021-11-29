With the December 17 Spider-Man: No Way Home release date just around the corner, Marvel fans have become increasingly concerned that the third installment in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man series could be its final. Combined with his appearances in Captain America: Civil War, two Avengers movies and the first two Spider-Man films, No Way Home marks Holland's sixth movie playing the superhero, double Tobey Maguire's 3-film run, and triple Andrew Garfield's two-film stint as Spidey.

Fortunately for Spider-Man fans, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Holland isn't going anywhere.

Woohae Cho/Getty Images

In a recent interview with Fandango, Pascal answered a ton of questions surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the actors and actresses involved with the film. Towards the end of the conversation, when the interview stated that No Way Home would wrap up Holland's movie trilogy, Pascal made a point to let fans know this is not the end of Spider-Man.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel—[this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," she told Fandango. "We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Continuing on to deflect questions about a potential Holland Spider-Man that takes place outside of the MCU, Pascal put to rest any rumors about Peter Parker taking his talents elsewhere.

"We all want to keep making movies together," she said. "How’s that for an answer?

What do you think of Pascal saying Marvel and Sony are already working on another Spider-Man movie, and that another trilogy is in the works? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]