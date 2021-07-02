spider-man: no way home
- MoviesTom Holland, Tobey Maguire, & Andrew Garfield Recreate Infamous MemeThe three iconic Spider-Men came together for the perfect photo-op.By Marc Griffin
- MoviesTom Holland Recalls Making "Amends" With Andrew Garfield On "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Tom Holland says he used "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "make amends" with Andrew Garfield.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Scream" Dethrones "Spider-Man: No Way Home" At Weekend Box Office"Scream" debuted atop the box office.By Cole Blake
- MoviesAndrew Garfield Says It Was “Very Fun” To Lie About "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Andrew Garfield recently discussed having to lie to the press when asked about "Spider-Man: No Way Home."By Cole Blake
- MusicVince Staples Wants To Join The MCU As A Character In "X-Men"Someone needs to connect Vince Staples with Kevin Feige, ASAP.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDe La Soul Still Struggling With Album Clearance After "Spider-Man" Soundtrack PlacementHip-hop trio De La Soul struggles to get clearance for their "3 Feet High and Rising" album even after getting a soundtrack placement on "Spider-Man: No Way Home".By Brianna Lawson
- MoviesKim Kardashian Spoils Ending Of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" On IG StoryKim Kardashian spoiled the ending of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Movies"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Is Sony’s Top-Grossing Film Of All Time In U.S."Spider-Man: No Way Home" has become Sony’s top-grossing domestic title of all time.By Cole Blake
- Relationships“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Producer Says She Warned Zendaya & Tom Holland About Falling In LoveAmy Pascal admitted to giving the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who also ignored her.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMarvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Is A Certified HitTom Holland’s “Spider-Man” trilogy has earned the English actor endless praise.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTom Holland & Zendaya Joke About How Their Height Difference Affected "Spider-Man: No Way Home"Zendaya and Tom Holland joked about their height difference on the "Graham Norton Show."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Spider-Man" Producer Says There Will Be Another Tom Holland-Led Trilogy After "No Way Home"Producer Amy Pascal said Marvel is already working on another "Spider-Man" trilogy. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CulturePeter Parker Faces Villains From His Past In New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Official TrailerThe official trailer arrived one month before the film's release date. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesNew "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Poster Reveals The Villains Featured In Upcoming Movie"Spider-Man" fans will come face-to-face with a couple old enemies. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesTom Holland Reveals Details Of Jaw-Dropping "Spider-Man: No Way Home" SceneThe "Spider-Man" actor said he was blown away by one scene from his upcoming movie. By Taylor McCloud
- Movies"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Trailer Reveals Familiar FacesSpider-Man and Dr. Strange engage in mystical mayhem in the new trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesZendaya & Tom Holland Spotted Passionately Kissing In A CarThe "Spider-Man: No Way Home" costars have been denying any romance between them for years.By Joshua Robinson