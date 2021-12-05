Zendaya and Tom Hollard joked about how their height difference caused issues while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home during a recent interview on the Graham Norton Show. The two co-stars have reportedly been dating for several months.

Zendaya explains in the interview that, being taller than Holland, it was difficult for him to catch her.

“Because of our height difference, if we’re on the same point, we were attached, I would land before him,” Zendaya said. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Holland jokes that the issue made it difficult for him to “look cool."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The disparity caused Zendaya to have to keep catching Holland every time they tried one of the stunts.

“You were actually very lovely about it,” Zendaya said. “You would be like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you.’”

Producer Amy Pascal recently revealed that No Way Home won't be Holland's last film as Peter Parker; however, Holland himself recently remained tight-lipped when asked about the potential for more movies.

“Next question,” Holland recently said Quotidien, according to ComicBook. “I don’t, uh…listen, all I’ll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about. I don’t know what those things are or what they will transpire to mean. But it looks like it’s an incredibly bright future ahead, and as I’ve said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me.”

[Via]