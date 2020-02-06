During the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Marvel and Disney+ amped up the hype for their upcoming MCU TV shows, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow. The streaming service aired a stacked trailer for the three former Marvel series dropping in 2020, showing brief clips from each of them in a 30-second mashup promo. They also aired a full-length, 2-minute trailer for Black Widow, whose release date of May 1st, 2020, had already been announced. However, details surrounding the release dates for the other three series remained vague. Though fans already knew that WandaVision's release date had been pushed up to 2020 ahead of the previously claimed 2021 time slot, there were hardly any specificities made until now.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, confirmed the release months for WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier during the company’s Q1 FY20 Earnings call on Tuesday night. He announced that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will land in August 2020, ahead of its previously believed fall 2020 window, while WandaVision will just make its promised 2020 arrival with a release date in December. While no specific details surrounding Loki's release date have been shared, it is still set to arrive at some point in 2021.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will follow Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (The Falcon), in possession of Captain America's mantle, as he teams up with Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) to take on the world. Emily VanCamp will also reprise her role as Sharon Carter, as will Daniel Brühl as the villain, Zemo. WandaVision will explore the relationship between Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff (The Scarlet Witch) and Paul Bettany's Vision as they navigate suburban life while suspecting that things are not quite as they seem.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney