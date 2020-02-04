While Warner Bros and the DC Universe are preparing a watch-worthy 2020 run with the release of Birds of Prey, The Batman, Suicide Squad 2, and more, Marvel and Disney+ have unveiled quite a line up of their own for the new year. This past Super Bowl Sunday, the duo promoted multiple Marvel Universe-based films/television shows including the likes of BlackWidow, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images

With Black Widow the only Marvel project with a concrete release date (May 1, 2020) out of all of their Super Bowl promotional material, the installation received the lengthiest trailer of all of their presented projects. The two-minute trailer details the origins of Natasha Romanova, AKA Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson), as a KGB agent who relocates Stateside to become a freelance operative following the break up of the U.S.S.R. Black Widow will provide Marvel fanatics with the origin story of Romanova's original 'family' as well as her opposition in the villain, Taskmaster (played by Clancy Brown).

Disney's following trailer was a mashup of Marvel Universe content including The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki that will all be available in a series-based format on the Disney+ streaming service. During the short 30-second trailer, Sam Wilson, AKA The Falcon (played by Anthony Mackie) can be seen training with Captain America's Vibranium shield while the Winter Soldier himself (played by Sebastian Stan) confronts his old archenemy, Baron Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl).

The clip also gives viewers insight into WandaVision, a '70s sitcom world detailing the relationship between Wanda Maximoff, AKA Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (played by Paul Bettany), that might be a lot darker than what Marvel fans could be expecting. Lastly, the God of Mischief, Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) makes an appearance threatening to burn his surroundings to the ground.

While Disney has yet to reveal any release dates for The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, comic book purists and Marvel casuals will be able to indulge in this lineup of content throughout the year exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the trailer for the Marvel x Disney+ lineup below.