When last we saw Marvel's Vision, he was being murdered by Thanos. This led to a dope fight scene one movie later where Vision's lover, Scarlet Witch, overpowers Thanos so badly in a fight that he reigns down missiles from the sky killing his own men just to escape her. Scarlet Witch, who is played by Elizabeth Olsen, is one of the most powerful figures in the MCU and she will be getting a spotlight very soon. Vision and Scarlet Witch will star in WandaVision, a new Disney+ Marvel series that was slated to debut in 2021 right before Doctor Strange In The Multi-Verse Of Madness hit theaters. WandaVision is supposed to tie directly into Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch will co-star in the film with the Time Stone wielding sorcerer.

Disney+ recently released a preview of everything set to hit their streaming service in 2020, and surprisingly, WandaVision was included. That means fans will get the show earlier than expected, although an exact release date is still unknown. It looks like Kevin Fiege is trying to set up a cliff hanger that will keep fans guessing until Doctor Strange In The Multi-Verse Of Madness comes out to conclude that story arc. Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, and Kathryn Hahn will star alongside Olsen and Paul Battany in the series.