elizabeth olsen
- MoviesElizabeth Olsen Admits She Can't Watch Premieres Of Her Marvel FilmsElizabeth Olsen says she refuses to watch premieres of her Marvel films because she thinks they'll flop.By Cole Blake
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMCU Show "WandaVision" Reportedly Delayed To Spring 2021Disney delays keep coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel Reveals "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" & "WandaVision" Release Dates2020 is all about the MCU TV shows.By Lynn S.
- TVMarvel's "WandaVision" Gets Release Date Pushed Up To 2020Marvel fans rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Star Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Her Awful "Game Of Thrones" AuditionOlsen wanted to play Daenerys. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Star Elizabeth Olsen Claims "Things Are Only Going To Get Worse"Some Avengers might not make it. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentLoki, Scarlet Witch, & More Marvel Heroes Will Get Shows On Disney Streaming ServiceMarvel keeps expanding. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers" Star Elizabeth Olsen Wishes Her Scarlett Witch Costume Was Less BustyThe actress wishes she could change one thing. By David Saric