The Marvel Cinematic Universe is for all intents and purposes a golden goose, and damned if the eggs don't keep coming. Not only has the franchise led to a slew of record-breaking films, but the arrival of Disney Plus has also brought upon a new wave of small-screen heroics. In 2020 alone, the Disney streaming service plans on bringing Loki, Wandavision, and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier into the mix, with all original actors returning to reprise their respective roles.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

That includes Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who are all set to return as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier later this year. Though Disney has yet to reveal a release date outside of fall 2020, they have recently unveiled a new look at the upcoming series' first official poster. As expected, Captain America's presence runs deep. A silhouette of his shield provides the main backdrop, over which Falcon and Winter Soldier look appropriately badass.

Check it out below, and sound off -- are you excited to see this team-up unfold?