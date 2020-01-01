Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will touch down next year and shake up the MCU like never before. The multiverse itself is an unlimited number of alternate universes and was teased in Spider-Man: Far From Home. We already know that Scarlet Witch will be co-starring in the film with Doctor Strange, but now, Kevin Feige is claiming that some other heroes will join the madness as well.

According to CinemaBlend, while speaking at New York Film Academy, Feige told fans that surprise heroes would play a role in the sequel film. "Sometimes you're choosing the title hero, you're choosing which main character or main team you want to bring to the screen," he began."Oftentimes, it's as you're making and developing the movie [asking] 'Who will come into it?' and 'Who will fit into it?' The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters that will be making their debut in that movie you won't expect or won't guess who it is, but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there."

"The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series just before it, that’s not WandaVision, and for movies just after it in a big, fun way," he continued. This has fans speculating about Spider-Man 3, which comes out just after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The multi-verse can lead to Spider-Man leaving the MCU and joining his Sony pals such as Venom. We will have to wait and see.