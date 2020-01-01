the falcon and the winter soldier
- TVSebastian Stan On Playing Luke Skywalker: "Don't Want To F*** Up That Character"Would Stan make a good Luke?By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Debuts X-Men Location & Character In New EpisodeThe X-Men are coming.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVWyatt Russell Is Glad That MCU Fans Hate His Captain AmericaWyatt Russell plays the John Walker, the new Captain America on "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and so far, he's loving the hate that his character has received.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Will Set Up At Least Three Future MCU ProjectsThere are so many new titles, it could be anything.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" Final Trailer ArrivesWith the premiere all set for Friday, Marvel has shared the final trailer for "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier." By Mitch Findlay
- TV"Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Premiere Said To Feature Another AvengerThis appearance would make sense. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Debuts New Trailer During Super Bowl LVThe MCU is back in full force. By Karlton Jahmal
- TV"Loki," "Falcon & The Winter Soldier," & "WandaVision" Trailers Deal With "Endgame" FalloutLoki escapes, Falcon soars, and Wanda loses it. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's Highly-Anticipated "The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Trailer ArrivesAnthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are making their debut as Marvel's new favorite duo in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.By Deja Goode
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Criticizes Marvel For Lack Of Diversity Behind The CameraAnthony Mackie speaks with Daveed Diggs regarding Marvel's diversity.By Cole Blake
- TVMarvel's Disney Plus Shows Halt Production Due To CoronavirusMarvel's Disney+ content gets postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesMarvel Reveals "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" & "WandaVision" Release Dates2020 is all about the MCU TV shows.By Lynn S.
- TVMarvel Airs Trailers For "Black Widow," "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "Loki," & More During Super Bowl LIVMarvel is coming hard with the releases this year. By Dominiq R.
- TVMarvel's "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Gets First PosterThe titular heroes stand tall. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Doctor Strange 2" Will Feature New Heroes & Change The MCU ForeverThe multi-verse will change things. By Karlton Jahmal