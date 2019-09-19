Ever since Martha Stewart got locked up for insider trading, we've been known that she's a real one. The home improvement specialist may not be the biggest gangster in the world but she's hard as hell and she keeps on proving it with stuff like this.

She's mustered up a pretty strong friendship with Snoop Dogg, even creating an entire television series that shows them preparing grandiose potluck dinners. Stoner extraordinaire Snoop and his lifestyle expert buddy Martha form an undeniably hilarious pair. They are complete and polar opposites, which is what makes their love for one another so entertaining to view on the small screen. Recently, Snoop Dogg took to social media to give his take on why Tekashi 6ix9ine has been squealing to the feds and, while she likely doesn't even know the meme is about the rainbow-haired Brooklyn rapper, Martha Stewart chimed in with her own remark.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Doggfather suggested that the true meaning of the word snitch -- at least for 6ix9ine -- is an acronym: "Sorry N***a, I'm Tryna Come Home." Stewart found this funny, choosing to comment on the post and leaving many of Snoop's fans in tears. "That's why I like you so much," she wrote on Instagram. "Birds of a feather!!!!!"

We seriously can't get enough of this duo. Someone get them a talk show next so we can hear all of Martha's unfiltered thoughts about Tekashi 6ix9ine. We'd pay to watch that.