It's about to be a pretty busy week with Tekashi 6ix9ine's trial starting. For nearly a year, we've been left to speculate about everything pertaining to the rainbow-haired rapper, studying his case and attempting to understand what exactly happened with the Nine Trey Bloods. 6ix9ine is expected to testify in court this week and after learning that his former manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison, he's likely scared to learn of his own fate. Many are expecting the rapper to be released from jail because of his compliance with the feds but things won't be easy for him on the outside. In advance of his trial, Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill took shots at the young man, reminding everyone that he is not to be trusted.



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Posting a headline of the eccentric superstar and how he's been safely stashed away with other informants in a separate wing of the penitentiary, Snoop Dogg spoke out against Tekashi with plenty of emojis. "🐀 👮‍♀️ 🚔 👨‍⚖️," he wrote as his caption, leaving little to the imagination.

Meek Mill chimed in in the comments with his own notes, proving to everyone that he's still not riding with 6ix9ine at all. "Ratgoon," he wrote as his singular remark.

Stay tuned because all of this will likely explode this week. Are you excited to follow the dramatic unfolding of 6ix9ine's trial?