After teasing her much-talked-about memoir for months, Mariah Carey will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her book, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The celebrated diva is relatively private about her personal life, but there have been rumors that she plans on sharing the good, bad, and ugly of her life. Last month, rumors began to spread about Eminem being "stressed" about what Mariah Carey would say about him in her memoir, but it seems farfetched that anything could place the Detroit emcee on edge. Tomorrow (September 24), Oprah and Mariah's chat will take place on Apple TV+ for The Oprah Conversation and as they cover never-before-heard stories that the singer shares in her memoir.

During the interview, Oprah asks Mariah Carey about her romance with baseball icon Derek Jeter, whom she met while still married to Tommy Mottola. "He got his own song, he got a few songs," Mariah said of penning tracks for Jeter. "He was a catalyst that helped me get out of that relationship because I believed that there was somebody else."

"Honestly, I don't think it was like, oh my god, he was the love of my life," Mariah explained. "At the time I did, because I didn't think I would ever meet anybody who wouldn't, what's the word, not look down but feel superior to me because of the fact that I'm not one way or another in most people's minds and the preconceived notions. He was a catalyst and I think that it was beautiful and his family was a healthy family and they changed my viewpoint of, oh, it's the biracial situation of why my family is so screwed up. As opposed to [understanding] it's them."

Mariah Carey also spoke about why she's decided to be so candid. "When there are people connected to you as a person that achieves a certain level of success, you are a target, you're vulnerable, but I wouldn't have gone here if things hadn't been done to me, if I hadn't been dragged by certain people and treated as an ATM machine with a wig on," the singer continues. "Like, all it is is [motions to make it rain] ... like, 'Let me get some money, and let me get some money no matter what.'"

