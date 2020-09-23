The Meaning of Mariah Carey
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Sued By Brother For Defamation Over Tell-All Memoir: ReportIn "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," the singer wrote that her estranged brother Morgan Carey was violent & said, "I felt I had to protect myself from him."By Erika Marie
- MusicMariah Carey Slammed By '90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir AbsenceThey were reportedly the first act Mariah signed to her label back in the 1990s, but Carey didn't mention them in her autobiography.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Claims 9-Year-Old Son Was Bullied By White SupremacistThe singing legend shared that her young son recently had to deal with racism.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Shades Ex-Fiancé James Packer, Says They Never Had SexThe singer revealed why she didn't include Packer in her memoir.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMariah Carey Admits Kids Put Strain On Marriage To Nick CannonThe couple had prenuptial agreements, but their divorce still cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Says Sister Drugged Her, Tried Selling Her To A Pimp At 12-Years-OldThe singer revisited her alleged abusive childhood memories.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Tells All In Oprah Winfrey Interview, Says People Treated Her As An ATMThe singer talks about the stories she details in her memoir and said historically, people have "drawn first blood" with her.By Erika Marie