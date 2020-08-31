Mariah Carey is set to close out an abysmal year in a huge way.

With a new album and her memoir on the way, the legendary recording artist is looking to take over 2020. She is focusing on the release of her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, which Eminem is rumored to be "stressed" about. Apparently, he's got nothing to worry about.

As you surely know, Mariah and Eminem have a weird history. They were romantically linked for a minute and then they consistently followed one another throughout their careers, sending subliminal disses and not-so-secret insults each other's way. They both have records about the other but, according to Mimi herself, Em shouldn't be concerned about her upcoming 300-page book.



In a new profile with Vulture, she explains that she may not be addressing her sexual history with Eminem, which the rapper was reportedly very worried about.

"It’s 300-plus meaning-packed pages, and, yes, what she didn’t include has meaning too," writes the article. "Eminem, who was reportedly ‘stressed’ over what Carey might say about their rumored 2001 fling, doesn’t have to worry."

She also added some words when asked about Em.

"There's some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it," said the pop star, possibly referring to her hit "Obsessed." "If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book."



Will you be picking up a copy of her upcoming memoir. It is set to release in September.

