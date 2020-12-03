The saga continues. On Wednesday (December 2), Larsa Pippen posted a cryptic message to her Instagram Story suggesting that the rumors that have been floating around about her weren't completely true. This week, photos surfaced showing the 46-year-old estranged wife of basketball legend Scottie Pippen hand-in-hand with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley. After the memes poured in, Malik's wife, Montana Yao, shared her surprise on social media.

"This is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all," Yao wrote on her Instagram Story. Soon, Larsa was pegged as a side piece who was ruining a marriage, but according to Hollywood Unlocked, Malik and his wife haven't been together for months. The outlet states that their "source" claims that contrary to reports that Montana hired a divorce lawyer after seeing Malik's photos with Larsa, the basketball player is the one who has been seeking a divorce from his wife.

"After talking for some time, Larsa and Malik bonded over their pending divorces," the outlet reports. Malik, who recently signed a $60 million contract with the Timberwolves, shares a child with Yao. He has remained silent through the ongoing social media controversy but Larsa continues to be vilified by the public.

