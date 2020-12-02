It's a messy day for Larsa Pippen. The 46-year-old former wife of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was photographed walking hand-in-hand with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley on November 23. According to reports, Beasley recently signed a $60 million contract with the NBA team and after being photographed together, the images ran wild through social media as the public weighed in on the mother of four dating a man just four years older than her eldest son.

However, that's not where the drama ended. Malik Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, said in a series of Instagram Story posts that she had no idea that her husband was spending time with Larsa. TMZ reports that Montana, who has a child with Beasley, was upset that her husband wasn't able to make it home for his 24th birthday on November 26.

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," Montana Yao wrote on Instagram. "The truth always comes out one way or another. Appreciate all the love ya'll for real." Then she stated, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Of course, people dragged Larsa's children into the mix, but 20-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr. said he doesn't want to be affiliated with anyone else's mess. After liking a number of tweets from people saying he must be tired and disappointed in his mother, Scotty wrote, "Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here."

According to The Shade Room, their sources claim Montana has retained a lawyer and is seeking a divorce. Larsa has yet to comment on the situation. Fun fact: Beasley is teammates with Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods's boyfriend. A tangled web. Check out posts and responses below.



