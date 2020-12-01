Larsa Pippen is cut off from Kim Kardashian and her family after revealing that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloé. Scottie Pippen's famous ex-wife also accused Kanye West of "brainwashing" Kim & Ko., claiming that the two often stayed up late at night talking about anything and everything. Now, she's in the market for some new friends, and she's starting off by grabbing herself a new man, seemingly dating Malik Beasley of the Minnesota Timberwolves.



David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

According to several sources including Bossip, there are photos floating around of Larsa Pippen, 46, and Malik Beasley, 24, holding hands during a recent outing. Considering the fact that Larsa is nearly double Malik's age, there are already significant red flags that have been drawn for this fresh couple. However, Larsa may not have been able to resist, considering the fact that Malik just signed a $60 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, guaranteeing him a bag for the next five years.

The age gap isn't even the biggest of their hurdles as a possible couple. Malik Beasley has a pretty messy history, getting arrested on stolen property charges in September. He also was involved in a petty fight the year prior, which was reportedly over an Instagram model.



David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hopefully, Larsa and Malik can find love (if they're even actually dating) and can overcome everything that's already in their way.

[via]