When the scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods surfaced, Larsa Pippen had quite a bit to say. The former basketball wife and good friend to the Kardashian-Jenners was labeled a bully by the public after she targeted Woods in the kissing scandal heard 'round the world, but in a recent interview, Larsa stated that before Khloé and Tristan became an item, she briefly dated the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

Pippen appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast where she spoke about her relationships with the famous reality television family. "I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," she said. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."

According to Larsa, it didn't take long for Tristan's eyes to wander. "Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé," she added. "Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself."

After Jordyn Woods admitted that Tristan kissed her at a party, the Kardashian-Jenners booted her from their crew and Woods became a pariah. Once the news of Larsa's comments went viral, Jordyn mysteriously tweeted, "Make it make sense." Watch Larsa Pippen's interview below.