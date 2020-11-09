According to Larsa Pippen, the reason she's no longer friendly with the Kardashian Family has everything to do with Kanye West.

The 2020 Presidential Candidate is being accused of "brainwashing" his family, including his wife Kim Kardashian and his step-sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, into no longer being friends with Larsa Pippen, as ridiculous as that sounds.

Larsa has had somewhat of a falling out with the family in recent months and, during her appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast, she explained what exactly happened, claiming that she hasn't gotten an explanation from Kim or her sisters but that, at the end of the day, she thinks Kanye meddled.

"I don't even know [what happened]. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn't trust anyone with Kim so I feel like I was the person that was like, 'oh, don't be so close to her because you're so close to her' that, you know, kind of had something to do with it," theorized Larsa.

She goes on to state that none of the sisters have clarified why they've unfollowed her and effectively ended their friendship, but she's blaming Kanye West and, in a sense, Travis Scott for her current strained relationship with the family.

"[Me and Kanye] always had a great relationship. I don't know, when people are unhappy, when people are trying to figure out their own shit, I feel like they want to put pressure and blame other people for their situation and, I've seen that happen so much that I get it," continued Larsa. "Is it hurtful? 1000%. It's hurtful that people think I tried to ruin Khloé's life. I'm like, dude, I would never do that. That's not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I've been there and supported them through everything!"

When asked why Kourtney and Khloé would follow suit and also drop Larsa from their friend's lists, she said: "Because [Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking that-- I don't even know what."



Larry Marano/Getty Images

Additionally, she says that a run-in with Travis Scott at the club, where she was accused of "hitting on" the rapper, caused a rift between her and Kylie Jenner, who he was dating at the time.

Do you think Kanye brainwashed the Kardashians into parting ways with Larsa Pippen?