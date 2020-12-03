It's been a rough week for Larsa Pippen. The former wife of legendary basketball player Scottie Pippen has been taking hits on social media after photos of her walking arm-in-arm with 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves baller Malik Beasley made the rounds. The 46-year-old former reality star has been linked to a few high profile men since her divorce, but this one caused controversy not only because of their age difference but due to the fact that Beasley's reported wife, Montana Yao, shared that she was blindsided by the paparazzi's photos.

People have been waiting to hear what Larsa has to say following Yao's reaction, and on Wednesday (December 2), Pippen resurfaced with a note. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," Larsa penned on her Instagram Story. "Even salt looks like sugar." She didn't offer up an explanation about the pictures with Malik and her response only caused the conversation regarding the images to reignite.

Larsa's Story comes on the heels of a screenshot that also surfaced online that showed that just a few weeks ago, Malik was on her Instagram page leaving some flirtatious comments. Meanwhile, there have been reports that Montana Yao has sought legal counsel and has begun divorce proceedings. Malik recently inked a $60 million contract with the Timberwolves.



